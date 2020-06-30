OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fort Defiance man gets prison sentence for fatal stabbing

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 12:17 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — A Fort Defiance man accused of a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Lodi Gene Bitsie II was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Bitsie previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2019 incident on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Prosecutors said Bitsie argued with the victim before punching him and then stabbing him in chest with a large knife.

They said the victim died from the stab wounds.

The FBI investigated the case because it was on tribal land.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years for New Mexico killings
Navajo man sentenced to life for kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike
Villegas gets prison for fatal stabbing in WInslow
Haulapai Nation tribal member sentenced to federal prison for assault
Whiteriver woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing boyfriend
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event