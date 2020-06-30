Condensed fall semester balances online, face-to-face instruction at Navajo Tech

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Navajo Technical University (NTU) will implement a hybrid-learning environment when it opens for the fall semester Aug. 10 for a condensed 15-week schedule.

Courses will be delivered online; however, face-to-face instruction will be permitted according to state, tribal, and national guidelines to allow NTU’s programs to meet the necessary contact hours required by the Higher Learning Commission and program accrediting agencies.

The decision for the condensed semester was made with the intention of completing coursework before the Thanksgiving holiday in order to reduce transmission of COVID-19 when the weather transitions from fall to winter. As a result, the semester will start a week early and require many of NTU’s programs to conduct courses on alternating Fridays or utilizing Saturdays to accommodate face-to-face learning. Courses that utilize face-to-face instruction are also planning for online in the event that virus transmission escalates.

In addition to the adjustments made for course delivery, NTU has also adjusted its housing policy. Residential units will open at 50 percent capacity in the fall and priority will be given to students near completion of their program. Students that require face-to-face contact hours, including the trade programs, Biology, Veterinary Technology, and Environmental Science and Natural Resources, will also be considered.

NTU will maintain limited in-person services in regards to tutoring, counseling, and advisement, while a majority of the services will continue online. NTU transitioned to an emergency distance model in April focusing on transitioning many of its services through NTU’s online learning platform, Moodle, and resources like NetTutor, a 24-hour tutoring platform. NTU also established parking lot hot spots and a computing device check out system to accommodate students, both of which will continue in the fall.

Under the new academic schedule, new student orientation will take place Aug. 7, midterms will occur the week of Sept. 21, while finals will run the week of Nov. 16. Navajo Code Talker Day, Labor Day and Veterans will be honored as holidays and NTU’s fall break will be cancelled.

More information about NTU’s fall semester schedule or enrolling for classes is available from Delores Becenti at dbecenti@navajotech.edu. First time enrolled, New Mexico high school graduates are eligible for the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship at NTU, more information is available at ybegay@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University