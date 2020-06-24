Fast-moving brush fire sweeps through north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One home burned and numerous secondary structures were lost in a fast-moving brush fire north of Phoenix July 23. The 897 acre fire is now contained.
Over 200 homes were evacuated as the fire quickly moved through the area Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
State Forestry officials say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and the Carefree Highway and was burning through wash and heavy vegetation.
They said the flames were being fanned by windy conditions in the area, and 120 firefighters were battling the blaze.
Authorities said the cause of the brush fire is unclear.
Several fire departments in the surrounding cities worked to contain the blaze and protect nearby structures and homes.
A damage assessment will begin today and evacuation and pre-evacuation oders orders remain in effect. Downed power lines, multiple hot spots and debris were still burning.
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- Navajo Tech reaches students across U.S.
- Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts at national monument
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: