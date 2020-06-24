OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 24
Fast-moving brush fire sweeps through north Phoenix

The Aquila Fire burned through a north Phoenix suburb Jun 23. (Photo/Arizona Dept. of Forestry)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 24, 2020 11 a.m.

PHOENIX — One home burned and numerous secondary structures were lost in a fast-moving brush fire north of Phoenix July 23. The 897 acre fire is now contained.

Over 200 homes were evacuated as the fire quickly moved through the area Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

State Forestry officials say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and the Carefree Highway and was burning through wash and heavy vegetation.

They said the flames were being fanned by windy conditions in the area, and 120 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Authorities said the cause of the brush fire is unclear.

Several fire departments in the surrounding cities worked to contain the blaze and protect nearby structures and homes.

A damage assessment will begin today and evacuation and pre-evacuation oders orders remain in effect. Downed power lines, multiple hot spots and debris were still burning.

