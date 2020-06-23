Winslow fireworks modified but on track for Fourth of July

On July 4, Winslow will again host a fireworks show for residents and visitors.



Some changes in 2020 include a scaled down display and social distancing, which will be accommodated by closing the football stadium where people normally can view the event. This year viewers will need to watch from individual cars parked near the stadium. The fireworks will still be fired from the north edge of the Junior and Senior High School’s property. The fireworks are privately sponsored by local donations.