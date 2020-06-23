Winslow fireworks modified but on track for Fourth of July
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 10:44 a.m.
On July 4, Winslow will again host a fireworks show for residents and visitors.
Some changes in 2020 include a scaled down display and social distancing, which will be accommodated by closing the football stadium where people normally can view the event. This year viewers will need to watch from individual cars parked near the stadium. The fireworks will still be fired from the north edge of the Junior and Senior High School’s property. The fireworks are privately sponsored by local donations.
Most Read
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- Navajo Tech reaches students across U.S.
- Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts at national monument
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: