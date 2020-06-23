Stranded hikers rescued in Munds Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On June 19, around 7:20 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stranded hikers in Munds Canyon south of Flagstaff.

An adult male and three juveniles were hiking after they split from a larger group of ten hikers.The group had intended to hike Munds Canyon from I-17 to Oak Creek. After realizing they had underestimated the distance to Oak Creek Canyon, they attempted to return to their vehicle near I-17. The group became exhausted and unable to return to their vehicle as it became dark.

A search and rescue team was able to make voice contact with the hikers around 6 a.m. and were able to make access to the hikers using a rope rescue system.

The hikers were assessed and provided with additional supplies and then assisted in ascending out of the canyon via a rope system. Once at the top of the canyon the hikers were provided a ride to Schnebly Hill Road where they were reunited with family members. None of the hikers required any medical attention.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit would like to remind outdoor users to be prepared for their activities by researching the details of their trip including trail conditions and hazards as well as carrying the appropriate safety equipment including extra water and food and clothing for the conditions. Additional items include navigation equipment, a headlamp or flashlight and first aid kit as well as a whistle or mirror that can be used for signaling and a fully charged cell phone.

Additionally, outdoor users should leave a detailed trip itinerary with a trusted person so that if the group does not arrive or make contact as expected authorities know where to begin a search.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office