Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 24
Weather  75.0
Obituary: Anna Lee Bignose

Originally Published: June 23, 2020 4:48 p.m.

Anna Lee Bignose, 87, the daughter of Joe and Alberta Lee of Tonalea, Arizona, passed away in her daughter’s home on June 21, 2020,at 6:56 a.m. MST.

Anna was born 10 miles east of Old Red Lake Trading Post in 1932.

Her life embodied hard work, self-sufficiency, dedication to family and the Navajo way of existence. She had a big warm heart and prayed daily to the Great Creator. She gave a lot to her family, community and to her environment. She cooked for anyone that was hungry, never turned anyone away who needed shelter and always provided for her family from farming, Navajo rug weaving and raising her beloved sheep. She made the best Fry Bread! She was an angel of charity. She loved children and was a ray of sunshine even if it seemed dark.

Her clans were start of the Red Streak people, the Bitter Water clan, the Towering House people and the Mexican clan.

She was loved and will be missed dearly. The community of Tonalea is mourning. She was a mom, aunt, sister, friend, grandma and great grandmother. Her life raised many children, fostered hope and shared love. She was buried with love. She believed in making the most out of life; life can endure with a little effort, hard work and love!

