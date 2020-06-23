Obituary: Anna Lee Bignose
Anna Lee Bignose, 87, the daughter of Joe and Alberta Lee of Tonalea, Arizona, passed away in her daughter’s home on June 21, 2020,at 6:56 a.m. MST.
Anna was born 10 miles east of Old Red Lake Trading Post in 1932.
Her life embodied hard work, self-sufficiency, dedication to family and the Navajo way of existence. She had a big warm heart and prayed daily to the Great Creator. She gave a lot to her family, community and to her environment. She cooked for anyone that was hungry, never turned anyone away who needed shelter and always provided for her family from farming, Navajo rug weaving and raising her beloved sheep. She made the best Fry Bread! She was an angel of charity. She loved children and was a ray of sunshine even if it seemed dark.
Her clans were start of the Red Streak people, the Bitter Water clan, the Towering House people and the Mexican clan.
She was loved and will be missed dearly. The community of Tonalea is mourning. She was a mom, aunt, sister, friend, grandma and great grandmother. Her life raised many children, fostered hope and shared love. She was buried with love. She believed in making the most out of life; life can endure with a little effort, hard work and love!
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- Navajo Tech reaches students across U.S.
- Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts at national monument
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: