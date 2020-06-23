OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Nez: number of positive COVID cases is decreasing; weekend lockdown remains in effect

An officer with the Navajo Police Department patrols in Tuba City, Arizona. (Photo courtesy of Gilbert Honanie)

Originally Published: June 23, 2020 1:12 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – A 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in place June 26-29 as well as a travel advisory outside the Navajo Nation because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

The travel advisory is to discourage those living on the reservation from traveling to hotspots and other locations off the reservation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the weekend lockdowns have made a difference on the Nation.

"Staying home, wearing a face mask, cleaning and disinfecting, and avoiding large gatherings has helped minimize the spread of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation. Within the last eight days of reporting, the Nation has had an average of 80 cases of COVID-19 per day. The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer. Let's continue to practice all preventative measures and don't back down," he said.

A 57-hour weekend lockdown took place last weekend and takes place again June 26 at 8 p.m. through June 29 at 5 a.m.

All individuals should remain home during the lockdown hours except in the event of an emergency. The daily curfew exempts essential employees with official documentation or a letter of designation from their employer with official letterhead and contact information for verification. The weekend lockdown also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation's daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (MDT), seven days a week. Navajo police continue to enforce the daily curfew and may issue a citation to curfew violators.

"Many Navajo families have experienced the impact of COVID-19. Many were separated and isolated from family members for more than 10 days to recover, which may have been stressful and emotional. We may experience mixed emotions, including relief, fear, and worry about our loved ones' health. Some of us may feel sadness, anger, or frustration; however, we must be supportive, caring, and loving. We are in this together," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

The total number of deaths remains at 335 as of June 22. There are approximately 3,716 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 on the Nation, according to reports from 11 health care facilities. More than 49,444 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the Nation. The total number of positive cases for the Nation is currently 7,045.

Resources for stress or emotional support

If you or someone you know needs help dealing with stress or the emotional effects of COVID-19, call the Navajo Regional Behavioral Health Center at (505) 368-1438 or (505) 368-1467, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (MDT).

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, is available from the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President

