Mangum Fire reaches 71,043 acres on North Kaibab

NORTH KAIBAB PLATEAU, Ariz. — The Mangum Fire, located on the North Kaibab Plateau reached 71,043 acres June 23 and was 33 percent contained.

The fire started June 8 and forced the evacuation of Jacob Lake and several homes along House Rock Road. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also closed.

There are currently 642 personnel working on the Mangum Fire.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, westerly winds aligned with east draining canyons to push the fire off the rocky slopes towards the House Rock Valley June 21. By the afternoon, a large smoke column developed over the northeast portion of the fire.

Fire managers have responded with air tankers and helicopters dropping retardant and water to aid crews poised to intercept new eastward fire movement.

The other portions of the fire perimeter remained active as of June 22 but within containment lines. Fire fighters continue to improve, patrol and monitor the fire perimeter.

As of June 23, Highway 89A is closed from Mile Post 545 near the Cliff Dwellings to Fredonia. Businesses remain open in Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also closed.

Because of the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park remains open. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety.

Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are currently in effect around the entire fire area. These restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones).

More information is available from InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6748/.