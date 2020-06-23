OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 24
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drowning victim recovered at Blue Ridge Reservoir

On June 22, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue conducted an underwater search for Austin Smith, 32, of Payson, Arizona, at Blue Ridge Reservoir. Smith's body was recovered later that morning. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

On June 22, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue conducted an underwater search for Austin Smith, 32, of Payson, Arizona, at Blue Ridge Reservoir. Smith's body was recovered later that morning. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: June 23, 2020 3:10 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE, Ariz. – On June 21, Austin Smith, 32, of Payson, Arizona, was swimming at Blue Ridge Reservoir, also known as C.C. Cragin Reservoir when he went under water near and never resurfaced.

Around 6:07 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Blue Ridge Fire District responded to the scene. A search of the immediate area was conducted using bystanders’ boats, but the subject was not located. Search operations were suspended as it began to get dark and a plan was developed for an underwater search.

On June 22, CCSO received assistance from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue to conduct an underwater search. As part of the search a Search and Rescue dog trained in human remains detection in water was used to confirm the area to search. Divers searched an area indicated by the search dog and located the missing man around 11:30 a.m.

Smith’s body was recovered from the lake and transferred to the custody of the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance of the Blue Ridge Fire District, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Gila County and Tonto National Forest implement Stage 2 fire restrictions
Multiple agencies search for missing man
Multi agency response searches for missing man
Hiker rescued at Grand Falls on Navajo Nation
Hopi man dies in cliff jumping accident near Glen Canyon Dam
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event