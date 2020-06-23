COVID-19 cases up in Show Low, down in Tuba City

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Although the Navajo and Hopi reservations are still seeing a steady flow of COVID-19 cases, there is some good news coming from Northern Arizona Healthcare.

In coordination with area medical centers, NAH reported a slight improvement of cases in the Page and Tuba City areas at a June 17 press briefing.

However, Shiprock and Chinle are still seeing a regular inflow of COVID-19 patients, according to John Mougin, chief quality officer at NAH.

Mougin said the Kingman and Show Low areas are also seeing an uptick in cases.

Regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the recent spike of cases in Arizona, Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Flo Spyrow said she isn’t surprised by the June numbers.

“While there are many factors contributing to the spike, such as lax practice of spread-prevention guidelines, the fact people are out doing things, and are active, and are seeing doctors and getting tested more, affects the spike in diagnosis as well,” she said.

Spyrow encouraged business owners to enforce mask wearing and social distancing for patrons.

“We do believe that makes a huge difference and that is partly responsible for some lax practices in the surge we are seeing right now across Arizona,” she said.

Spyrow said the northern Arizona health care system is prepared for any a surge that could occur in the communities.

“Our incident command remains intact and functioning,” she said. “We are not yet at capacity even though we have opened up elective surgical cases.”

Spyrow was speaking hours before Gov. Doug Ducey announced an executive order that allows cities and counties to implement face-covering requirements for those in public.

“Masks, social distancing and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds are still important,” she said.