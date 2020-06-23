OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 24
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 cases up in Show Low, down in Tuba City

Northern Arizona Healthcare reported a slight improvement of cases in the Page and Tuba City areas June 17, however, Shiprock and Chinle are still seeing a regular inflow of COVID-19 patients. (Photo/Northern Arizona Healthcare)

Northern Arizona Healthcare reported a slight improvement of cases in the Page and Tuba City areas June 17, however, Shiprock and Chinle are still seeing a regular inflow of COVID-19 patients. (Photo/Northern Arizona Healthcare)

By Wendy Howell, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 1:13 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Although the Navajo and Hopi reservations are still seeing a steady flow of COVID-19 cases, there is some good news coming from Northern Arizona Healthcare.

In coordination with area medical centers, NAH reported a slight improvement of cases in the Page and Tuba City areas at a June 17 press briefing.

However, Shiprock and Chinle are still seeing a regular inflow of COVID-19 patients, according to John Mougin, chief quality officer at NAH.

Mougin said the Kingman and Show Low areas are also seeing an uptick in cases.

Regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the recent spike of cases in Arizona, Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Flo Spyrow said she isn’t surprised by the June numbers.

“While there are many factors contributing to the spike, such as lax practice of spread-prevention guidelines, the fact people are out doing things, and are active, and are seeing doctors and getting tested more, affects the spike in diagnosis as well,” she said.

Spyrow encouraged business owners to enforce mask wearing and social distancing for patrons.

“We do believe that makes a huge difference and that is partly responsible for some lax practices in the surge we are seeing right now across Arizona,” she said.

Spyrow said the northern Arizona health care system is prepared for any a surge that could occur in the communities.

“Our incident command remains intact and functioning,” she said. “We are not yet at capacity even though we have opened up elective surgical cases.”

Spyrow was speaking hours before Gov. Doug Ducey announced an executive order that allows cities and counties to implement face-covering requirements for those in public.

“Masks, social distancing and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds are still important,” she said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Northern Arizona Healthcare acquires aircraft for transporting patients off reservation
COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
Flagstaff Medical Center to expand telehealth on Reservation
Guest column: Healthcare workers deserve our thanks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event