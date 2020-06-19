OFFERS
Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public

Effective June 20 at 8 p.m. the city of Flagstaff is requiring masks to be worn in public places. (Photo/Adobe stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 19, 2020 10:11 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The city of Flagstaff is requiring masks to worn in public after Gov. Doug Ducey announced June 16 that local government could decide whether or not to mandate mask wearing in public places.

A proclamation requiring masks be worn in Flagstaff was signed June 18 by Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans. The mandate goes into effect June 20 at 8 p.m. and will be in effect until further notice or until it is repealed or revised by the mayor or the governor.

Face coverings will be required for anyone five-years-old and older.

According to the proclamation, face coverings can be made of cloth, fabric or other soft/permeable materials as long as they cover the nose and mouth.

Public places are any place the public is allowed including but not limited to restaurants, food courts, cafés, bars, gyms, theaters, grocery stores, convenience stores and other places of business.

A person is not required to wear a mask in public if they have a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability or is unable to remove the mask without assistance or if a person’s religious beliefs prevent the person from wearing a face covering.

Other exceptions include when a person is eating or drinking in public or when a person is receiving or rendering emergency, medical, or dental services or is swimming.

Those not in compliance with the proclamation will first be warned. Continued failure to comply is a misdemeanor.

Businesses are being asked to enforce mask wearing however they will not be held liable for anyone not wearing a mask in their business.

“The current public health crisis related to COVID-19 is being monitored as it is evolving, and additional regulations may be forthcoming as needed,” the proclamation states.

More information is available from the city of Flagstaff at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4304/Proclamations-and-Executive-Orders

