Tribe’s bid to halt virus relief funding denied
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge in the nation’s capital has denied a request from a Native American tribe in Kansas to halt further distribution of coronavirus relief funds for tribal nations.
The Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation recently sued the U.S. Treasury Department, alleging it was shortchanged in an initial distribution of $4.8 billion. The tribe, whose reservation is north of Topeka, said the Treasury Department should have relied on the tribe’s own enrollment data, rather than population data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The HUD data showed the tribe had 883 citizens. The tribe argued it should have received $7.65 million dollars more based on its enrollment figure of more than 4,840.
The Treasury Department has said it used HUD data because it would correlate with the amount of money tribal governments have spent responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Tribal data doesn’t distinguish between members who live on and off reservations, the agency said.
The Treasury Department intends to start distributing the remaining $3.2 billion from a coronavirus relief package approved in March to tribes no later than June 15.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta held a hearing June 11 on the Prairie Band’s request to keep the Treasury Department from moving forward. He ruled later that he had no jurisdiction over the matter because Congress gave the Treasury secretary discretion in how to dole out the funding.
“The CARES Act thus contains no ‘statutory reference point’ by which to judge the secretary’s decision to use HUD’s population data set, as opposed to some other,” Mehta wrote.
The judge also faulted the tribe for filing its lawsuit more than a month after the Treasury Department said it would use HUD data following a request for tribes to submit enrollment figures.
Carol Heckman, an attorney for the Prairie Band, said the tribe doesn’t use the HUD database and did not immediately understand the Treasury Department’s methodology. She said reports by Harvard researchers who dug into the HUD data showed the tribe it was underrepresented.
Mehta is scheduled to hear arguments in a related case June 12. It is centered on whether Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of the $8 billion set aside for tribes in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress approved in March.
Mehta earlier ruled to limit distribution to tribal governments while he decides the eligibility question.
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribal leaders, advocates question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
- Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
- Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
- Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: