Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 17
Navajo Tech reaches students across U.S.
University earns top ranking as best value school in New Mexico

Navajo Technical University. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 10:24 a.m.

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Navajo Technical University (NTU) was recently named fourth out of 23 institutions in BestValueSchools.org’s ranking, which evaluated tuition and graduation rates in addition to academic excellence and a devotion to non-traditional learning.

Days after receiving ranking, NTU received notice that the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC SARA) had renewed NTU’s participation in an agreement that allows students to take coursework from across the U.S.

Currently, NTU’s summer semester began June 8 and will be delivered completely online before transitioning to hybrid delivery in the fall.

NC SARA membership requires institutions to have necessary resources in place to supplement online learning, which has proved useful as NTU has had to switch to an emergency distance education model since April 6.

“We are working on creating fully online programs with support resources,” said NTU’s Director of E-Learning Dr. Coleen Arviso. “With this new situation we are improving and implementing best practices for both faculty and students.”

This recent approval will pay a dividend for students in regards to accessing NTU’s coursework from states outside of New Mexico and Arizona.

More information about NTU’s E-Learning environment is available by contacting Dr. Coleen Arviso at ccarviso@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University

