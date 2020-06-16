Navajo Tech reaches students across U.S.
University earns top ranking as best value school in New Mexico
CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Navajo Technical University (NTU) was recently named fourth out of 23 institutions in BestValueSchools.org’s ranking, which evaluated tuition and graduation rates in addition to academic excellence and a devotion to non-traditional learning.
Days after receiving ranking, NTU received notice that the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC SARA) had renewed NTU’s participation in an agreement that allows students to take coursework from across the U.S.
Currently, NTU’s summer semester began June 8 and will be delivered completely online before transitioning to hybrid delivery in the fall.
NC SARA membership requires institutions to have necessary resources in place to supplement online learning, which has proved useful as NTU has had to switch to an emergency distance education model since April 6.
“We are working on creating fully online programs with support resources,” said NTU’s Director of E-Learning Dr. Coleen Arviso. “With this new situation we are improving and implementing best practices for both faculty and students.”
This recent approval will pay a dividend for students in regards to accessing NTU’s coursework from states outside of New Mexico and Arizona.
More information about NTU’s E-Learning environment is available by contacting Dr. Coleen Arviso at ccarviso@navajotech.edu.
Information provided by Navajo Technical University
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribal leaders, advocates question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
- Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
- Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
- Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: