Navajo Nation sues over hemp growing operation in New Mexico
SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Department of Justice is suing a tribal member over what authorities say is an illegal hemp farming operation in northwestern New Mexico.
Navajo Attorney General Doreen McPaul said the lawsuit was filed June 11 in tribal court.
“It is unfortunate that in the middle of a global pandemic that has claimed too many of our relatives, that the Nation is forced to take action against one of our own who seeks to enrich himself in blatant disregard for the laws of the Nation.”
— Doreen McPaul, Navajo Attorney General
The complaint names Dineh Benally, Native American Agriculture Co. and Navajo Gold Co. Benally and his businesses are accused of running an industrial hemp operation within the reservation’s boundaries and unlawfully issuing tribal land use permits to foreign entities to grow and cultivate hemp on the Navajo Nation.
David Jordan, an attorney for Benally, said he hasn’t seen a copy of the complaint and declined to comment.
As part of the case, tribal prosecutors are seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Benally’s operations.
“The (Navajo) Nation has received numerous complaints, tips and warnings about these illegal activities happening on Navajo lands,” McPaul said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that in the middle of a global pandemic that has claimed too many of our relatives that the Nation is forced to take this action against one of our own, who seeks to enrich himself in blatant disregard for the laws of the Nation.”
Last week, Navajo Nation police issued a warning against cultivating marijuana or hemp after confirming that officers were investigating complaints about a grow operation near the community of Shiprock. Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said at the time that his department had turned over its findings to tribal prosecutors for further review.
The Navajo Nation Council amended tribal codes in 2018 to broaden the definition of marijuana and made clear that industrial hemp would not be permitted until the tribal government created a regulatory system and obtained permits for it.
The council did authorize a pilot research project between the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry and New Mexico State University to study the best hemp producing plants for cultivation in the Navajo Nation. That work was recently extended for a year and the acreage was increased for the 2020 season.
The Navajo Police Department has said it will form a task force and enforcement team to investigate all unregulated growing and harvesting of marijuana and hemp on the reservation in response to growing concerns.
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribal leaders, advocates question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
- Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
- Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
- Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: