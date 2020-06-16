Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts at national monument
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for taking items from an Ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site at Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in southwestern Colorado, prosecutors said June 10.
Lonnie Shadrick Winbourn, 57, of Cortez, was sentenced for violating the Archaeological Resources Protection Act. Prosecutors said he traveled to the monument several times in May and June 2017 and excavated the ceremonial area, which includes a large dance plaza, the remnants of an underground room and multiple human burial sites.
Winbourn was pulled over and arrested on an unrelated warrant June 4, 2017, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger found pottery shards in his pocket. A search turned up 64 stolen items, including jewelry, an ax head and other tools.
Archaeologists have since restored the site.
“We as a society must recognize the importance of respecting all cultures, including those artifacts representing cultural resources of Native Americans,” said Randall Carpenter, assistant special agent in charge for the BLM’s law enforcement office.
The monument west of Cortez is public land that contains the highest known archaeological site density in the country, with well-preserved evidence of native cultures, according to the BLM.
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribal leaders, advocates question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
- Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
- Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
- Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: