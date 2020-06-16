Besieged hospital on edge of Navajo Nation fires CEO
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The board of a rural New Mexico hospital that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic fired the chief executive June 11 and asked for unity in a bid to restore confidence in the facility.
A memo sent to staff at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup said CEO David Conejo's termination was effective immediately and a search would begin soon for his replacement. Chief Financial Officer Mary Bevier stepped in as interim CEO. Conejo also will no longer will serve on the board of trustees.
The hospital laid off nurses in March as a cost-saving measure only to be overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus infections, including from the neighboring Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the virus.
Dozens of hospital staff contracted the virus as doctors and nurses scrambled to attend to critically ill COVID-19 patients, eventually opting to transfer patients with severe respiratory problems to health care facilities in Albuquerque.
Employees protested working conditions and unanswered questions about hospital finances near the height of local infections, calling on Conejo to resign.
Conejo did not respond immediately to phone calls June 11. He has defended his handling of the pandemic and said decisions on staffing and medical care were not his alone.
"We wish to honor the dedication and sacrifices that all of the staff have made in this very difficult recent past, with not only the coronavirus issues but the negative publicity that has caused some community members to lose confidence," said the email from hospital management to staff.
Officials from McKinley County, which owns and leases the hospital to a private operator, grew frustrated trying to audit hospital finances and threatened in May to cut off property tax funding. State Auditor Brian Colón entered the fray in mid-May to negotiate the release of hospital financial documents.
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities
- Tribal leaders, advocates question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Navajo leaders lay out plan to spend relief funds, shield elderly from ‘this monster’
- Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
- Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
- Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Diné College researchers believe more reasons behind high Covid-19 Cases on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: