Yok’Naawakinta campaign helps bring water to Hopi communities

SECOND MESA, Ariz. — Alexis Kahe, Ellyse Fredericks and Storm Tso, co-founders of Yok’Naawakinta, have been working on a campaign to help give back to the Hopi community during these difficult times.

The group’s name “Yok’Naawakinta” means hoping or praying for rain. The trio has been working on the campaign since the beginning of April. It started as a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video project and later became a donation drive for water with the overall goal of helping to serve Hopi communities.

“I was reading articles about COVID-19 and came across what the Navajo Nation was doing and decided to take action,” Kahe said.

It was then that Kahe began collaborating with Fredericks and Tso.

Kahe, who works with a company called Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation (CEI) located in Phoenix, contacted her employer about the campaign and immediately her coworkers started reaching out for water donations.

The first donation drive took place May 20. The drive had a successful outcome in which Yok’Naawakinta decided to expand their campaign to receive more water and cleaning supplies.

After receiving a large water donation from a generous donor, the group created a GoFundMe using their campaign name to purchase cleaning supplies to be included with the water donations. On June 5, the group received full cases of water on pallets for distribution.

“With this donation drive, we hope to encourage others to stay home, take proper precautions and if you do go out, sanitize and wash your hands,” Kahe said.

The group stated that it was important to provide drinkable water because Hopi’s water has been said to be contaminated with arsenic.

“As three young adults, we believe that it’s important to help the Hopi community and be the positive change. We are the generation that will be here to carry the Hopi culture, traditions and morals,” Kahe said.

More information is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yok-naawakinta.