Photo highlights: La Posada reopens in Winslow
La Posada Restaurant and Hotel in Winslow opened May 29. Kristi Ulibarri, general manager of the famed restaurant stated that staff had met every day since the shutdown to work on reopening plans and details. Each guest room is sanitized after each guest departs and the room is closed for the following day. Masks are required to be worn and hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the hotel. Plastic shields have also been placed by counters where guest pay for rooms. Ulibarri said these rules are in compliance with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
