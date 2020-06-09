Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock
Originally Published: June 9, 2020 11:38 a.m.
On June 4, food boxes were delivered via nine Angel Flight West private aircrafts to Chinle, Arizona and Shiprock, New Mexico. There were 105 boxes of fruit and vegetables. Angel Flight west is a volunteer organization that provides medical transport to people on various Indian reservations in the western U.S. The food was donated to Red Sands Christian School in Winslow from Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas.
Most Read
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
- Seamstresses unite to fight COVID-19 on Navajo, Hopi reservations
- Graduation parade: Flagstaff schools cruise Fourth Street to celebrate 2020 grads
- Company floats new proposal for hydropower on tribal land
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Navajo Gaming ramps up extreme precautionary measures during closure, prepares for reopening
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
- Navajo Nation keeps closings, curfews; weekend lockdowns end
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- #NavajoStrong campaign launches to help fight COVID-19 on Nation
- New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: