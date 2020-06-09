OFFERS
Photo highlights: Angel Flight West distributes food to Chinle and Shiprock

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 11:38 a.m.

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

On June 4, food boxes were delivered via nine Angel Flight West private aircrafts to Chinle, Arizona and Shiprock, New Mexico. There were 105 boxes of fruit and vegetables. Angel Flight west is a volunteer organization that provides medical transport to people on various Indian reservations in the western U.S. The food was donated to Red Sands Christian School in Winslow from Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas.

