Obituary: Geraldine L. Hadley
Geraldine L. Hadley, age 55, was called to Heaven on June 3, 2020 at 7:40 a.m. (EST).
She was born on May 17, 1965 in Tuba City, Arizona. Her clans were Zuni Edgewater, born for Bitterwater. Her maternal grandpa’s clan was Tangle People and her paternal grandpa’s clan was Yucca Fruit Clan. She was a dedicated associate of Wal-Mart Corporation for a total of 31 years. She lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Dalton, Georgia for the past 24 years.
She is survived by her mom, Marilou Kaya Benally; brother, Nathaniel Kaya; sisters, Gloria M. Hadley and Melissa R. Benally; nieces, Ashley R. Kinlicheenie, Amber M. Fisher, and Filyssa D. Nez; and nephew, Drayceson D.L. Nez. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Statewide curfew begins tonight at 8 p.m. by order of Gov. Ducey
- Seamstresses unite to fight COVID-19 on Navajo, Hopi reservations
- Graduation parade: Flagstaff schools cruise Fourth Street to celebrate 2020 grads
- Company floats new proposal for hydropower on tribal land
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- Navajo Gaming ramps up extreme precautionary measures during closure, prepares for reopening
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
- Navajo Nation keeps closings, curfews; weekend lockdowns end
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- The Navajo gift to the Irish: A personal account of my visit to the reservation
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- #NavajoStrong campaign launches to help fight COVID-19 on Nation
- New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: