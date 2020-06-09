Obituary: Geraldine L. Hadley

Geraldine L. Hadley, age 55, was called to Heaven on June 3, 2020 at 7:40 a.m. (EST).

She was born on May 17, 1965 in Tuba City, Arizona. Her clans were Zuni Edgewater, born for Bitterwater. Her maternal grandpa’s clan was Tangle People and her paternal grandpa’s clan was Yucca Fruit Clan. She was a dedicated associate of Wal-Mart Corporation for a total of 31 years. She lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Dalton, Georgia for the past 24 years.

She is survived by her mom, Marilou Kaya Benally; brother, Nathaniel Kaya; sisters, Gloria M. Hadley and Melissa R. Benally; nieces, Ashley R. Kinlicheenie, Amber M. Fisher, and Filyssa D. Nez; and nephew, Drayceson D.L. Nez. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.