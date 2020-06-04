Navajo Nation keeps closings, curfews; weekend lockdowns end
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its closure of tribal government facilities and continuing its overnight curfews while ending weekend lockdowns imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Tribal health officials reported 128 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, increasing the total number of cases to 5,661 with 259 deaths, as of June 3.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez signed an order June 3 extending the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5, officials said in a statement.
Also, a separate health emergency order will be issued to continue the daily curfew that runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns imposed since April, officials said.
"The end of the 57-hour lockdown does not mean that we let our guards down because the virus is still within our communities," Nez said.
The Navajo Nation reservation includes parts of northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
