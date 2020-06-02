Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack internet, computers
CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — A survey conducted by Navajo Technical University found that around 26 percent of its students lack access to either the Internet or a computer.
The Gallup Independent reports the survey comes as the Crownpoint, New Mexico, school works on expanding its broadband infrastructure.
The Federal Communications Commission recently granted temporary access and use of "an unassigned spectrum" to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez then granted Navajo Technical University special temporary authority April 17, to test and provide Internet connectivity for 60 days.
The university is working to provide resources, establishing hot spots at three of its locations and implement a computer device check out system.
