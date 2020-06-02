OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 02
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack internet, computers

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 8:47 a.m.

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — A survey conducted by Navajo Technical University found that around 26 percent of its students lack access to either the Internet or a computer.

The Gallup Independent reports the survey comes as the Crownpoint, New Mexico, school works on expanding its broadband infrastructure.

The Federal Communications Commission recently granted temporary access and use of "an unassigned spectrum" to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez then granted Navajo Technical University special temporary authority April 17, to test and provide Internet connectivity for 60 days.

The university is working to provide resources, establishing hot spots at three of its locations and implement a computer device check out system.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Survey eyes internet access, cell service on Navajo Nation
Crownpoint Institute of Technology changes name to Navajo Technical College
DNA receives technology grant
Clinton promises to bridge digital divide
Free wireless hotspot now available in Page
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event