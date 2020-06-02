Petrified Forest National Park to begin phased reopening
HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona is reopening some of its facilities and areas that have been closed to the public since March 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park officials said Wednesday that a phased approach to increase recreational access and other services will have the park road, all trails and wilderness areas reopen May 29, with entry fees collected by credit card.
The Painted Desert Visitor Center, the Rainbow Forest Museum, Rainbow Forest Lodge and the Painted Desert Dinner and Gift Shop will reopen in future phases, officials said.
Meanwhile, a project to repair and replace three bridges and sections of the park road continues with completion of the project’s second phase scheduled for late June.
