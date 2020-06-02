OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 02
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Petrified Forest National Park to begin phased reopening

Blue Mesa Trail in Petrified Forest National Park. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Blue Mesa Trail in Petrified Forest National Park. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: June 2, 2020 11:01 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona is reopening some of its facilities and areas that have been closed to the public since March 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park officials said Wednesday that a phased approach to increase recreational access and other services will have the park road, all trails and wilderness areas reopen May 29, with entry fees collected by credit card.

The Painted Desert Visitor Center, the Rainbow Forest Museum, Rainbow Forest Lodge and the Painted Desert Dinner and Gift Shop will reopen in future phases, officials said.

Meanwhile, a project to repair and replace three bridges and sections of the park road continues with completion of the project’s second phase scheduled for late June.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Road closure at Petrified Forest National Park to last through March
Grand Canyon National Park to begin phased reopening May 15
Petrified Forest National Park closes
Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event