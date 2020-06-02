Navajo Nation implements fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation announced May 15 that it is implementing Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Navajo Nation.

The following are prohibited on the Nation:

Possession manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices All debris (trash) and field-clearing burning All wood-burning, charcoal fires, campfires, warning fires, and charcoal barbecues Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulation Mechanical and industrial prohibitions

A. The use and operation of chainsaws or any other internal combustion engines between the hours of 1-7 p.m.

B. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

The order encourages people to use extreme caution when smoking, which is only permitted within an enclosed vehicle and in permitted areas and traditional and ceremonial uses.

Any person or parties found guilty of violating any provision of the order will be fined up to $5,000.

More information regarding the order may be directed to the Navajo Forestry Department at (928) 729-4007.

Information provided by Navajo Nation OPVP