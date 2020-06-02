OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, June 02
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation implements fire restrictions

Originally Published: June 2, 2020 8:48 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation announced May 15 that it is implementing Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Navajo Nation.

The following are prohibited on the Nation:

  1. Possession manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices
  2. All debris (trash) and field-clearing burning
  3. All wood-burning, charcoal fires, campfires, warning fires, and charcoal barbecues
  4. Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulation
  5. Mechanical and industrial prohibitions

A. The use and operation of chainsaws or any other internal combustion engines between the hours of 1-7 p.m.

B. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

The order encourages people to use extreme caution when smoking, which is only permitted within an enclosed vehicle and in permitted areas and traditional and ceremonial uses.

Any person or parties found guilty of violating any provision of the order will be fined up to $5,000.

More information regarding the order may be directed to the Navajo Forestry Department at (928) 729-4007.

Information provided by Navajo Nation OPVP

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation implements Stage 1 fire restrictions
Gila County and Tonto National Forest implement Stage 2 fire restrictions
Coconino County enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions below Mogollon Rim
Fire restrictions begin for Cottonwood, Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County
Coconino County enacts Stage III fire restrictions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event