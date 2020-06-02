Navajo Gaming ramps up extreme precautionary measures during closure, prepares for reopening

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Navajo Gaming prepares to reopen all four of its properties by mid-June.

Reopening procedures will include deep cleaning and sanitization of each property, these include Twin Arrows Casino Resort in Flagstaff, Arizona; Fire Rock Casino in Church Rock, New Mexico; Northern Edge Casino in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico and Flowing Water in Hogback, New Mexico.

During the temporary closure because of COVID-19, all Navajo Gaming properties undertook deep biohazard cleaning and sanitization processes to significantly reduce the risk of human exposure to known contractible viruses.

“Since our closure March 17, our executive team members and the Board of Directors have worked very closely with Navajo Nation leadership, adhering to all executive orders issued by the Office of the President and Vice President,” said Interim CEO Brian Parrish. “We continue to monitor this pandemic and follow all protocols set forth by the Navajo Nation Department of Health and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Each property has implemented a pre-opening plan that includes, but is not limited to, the following countermeasures:

Issuance of personal protective equipment (PPE) to patrons and team members - team members will be required to wear masks during the duration of scheduled shifts. Patrons will not be required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.

All team members will receive comprehensive training on infections, disease prevention and mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 as they return to work.

Physical distancing on casino floor, food and beverage locations, as well as other high traffic areas. Each property will open at 50 percent capacity and a 6 feet social distancing requirement throughout the facilities. Following the CDC guidelines, signage and placards will be in place with information on social distancing, sanitation stations, handwashing and other precautionary procedures.

Independent Healthcare Service Providers will conduct temperature readings with an infrared device that does not require physical contact. Patrons and team members with temperatures of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter. Patrons will be asked to use hand sanitizer before they enter.

There will be one entrance for patrons and another for team members.

Buffets, self-service food and beverage stations will be closed until it is prudent to reopen.

Deep cleaning of properties will occur during the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. on a daily basis. High-touch and high traffic areas will be cleaned continuously utilizing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Within the next two weeks, we hope to have all our team members returning back to work in a sterile clean environment with training on the use of PPEs and COVID-19 mitigation protocols according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” said Quincy Natay, Chairman, Board of Directors Navajo Gaming.

Information provided by Navajo Gaming Enterprise