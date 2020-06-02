Graduation parade: Flagstaff schools cruise Fourth Street to celebrate 2020 grads
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 11:26 a.m.
Flagstaff High School, Summit High School and Coconino High School put on a parade for 2020 graduates on Fourth Street in Flagstaff May 29 with cars decked out in school colors. Kinlani Dorm (Flagstaff Bordertown Dorm) (left) decorated a VW Van and joined hundreds of 2020 graduates in Flagstaff. Dozens of cars were decorated as family and friends cheered the graduates from the sidewalk. Each graduate had their name announced and were handed their diploma before they turned and headed back up Fourth Street.
