Free, fresh produce distribution at Red Sands School
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 1:22 p.m.
On May 28, The Well Church, based at Red Sands School distributed 1,260 boxes of fruit and vegetables to the community. “Two locations for the produce are Chinle and Hualapai Tribe. The Hualapai tribe will be serviced by vehicles from the Kingman Airport.” The church will have another produce distribution of 1,560 boxes at Red Sands School June 3. All produce is donated from Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas.
