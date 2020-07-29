OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 29
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire restrictions lifted for Kaibab National Forest, Coconino County, Williams

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: July 29, 2020 1:49 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The city of Williams, Coconino County, Coconino National Forest and Kaibab National Forest have lifted fire restrictions as of July 28 on all of their districts because of the significant amount of precipitation dropped during the recent monsoons.

The closure to the Bill Williams Mountain watershed has also been lifted. Visitors can resume camping, hiking driving the area.

The fire restrictions were implemented earlier than usual because of concern over coronavirus spreading and the impact on firefighters. The state also had an early fire season because of a late onset of monsoons.

The districts have received a substantial amount of rain over the last two weeks relaxing the danger levels across the forest.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect on the Navajo Nation, and fire restrictions remain in effect on all State Trust lands and BLM areas north of the Grand Canyon.

"The Kaibab National Forest would like to express appreciation for all those who assisted our firefighters and patrol units with their compliance while under these conditions. When members of the public abide by fire restrictions and closures, they greatly help in protecting their public lands and adjacent communities from the threats posed by human-caused wildfires," according to a press release.

Prescott National Forest and area fire officials are lifting fire restrictions Aug. 1 unless there is an isolated threat on a particular day.

In a news release, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Fire Marshal Rick Chase said the significant rain over the past week enabled his agency, the Prescott Fire Department and the forest service to make the move.

Prescott’s 42 square miles and the 365 square miles covered by Central Arizona Fire extends as far as Paulden and south of Prescott including Government Canyon and Diamond Valley.

Fire managers request visitors to northern Arizona continue to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County joins Coconino National Forest with Stage 2 fire restrictions
Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
Campfire restrictions for Coconino National Forest
Navajo Nation implements Stage 1 fire restrictions
Coconino National Forest closes Friday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event