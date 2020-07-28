Fire engines for the Nation

One percent sales tax pays for seven new fire trucks for Navajo Nation Fire Department

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue Services received seven new fire trucks July 7.

The new trucks were purchased by the Navajo Nation utilizing revenues from the one percent sales tax increase approved by the Navajo Nation Council in 2018.

The Navajo Nation Fire department is comprised of eight stations with 27 professional firefighters.

The department has been working with 12-year-old trucks, which do not meet standards for modern equipment. Through its plan of operation, the department is charged with safeguarding the welfare of the Navajo public through protection of life, health and property from fire, hazardous materials and other perils.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Navajo Nation firefighters have continued to serve in first-responder capacities. The department was essential to the first responses initiated at Chilchinbeto Chapter and Kayenta after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported there.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the new arrival of the Navajo Nation’s upgrades fire truck fleet,” said Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon. “We pray this will help save countless homes and lives and will provide our brave firefighters with the support they need and deserve.”

The Navajo Nation Fire Department reported to the Law and Order Committee last month that the trucks would replace older trucks across the Navajo Nation.

“There’s new fire stations that need to be built, upgrades that need to be implemented and firefighters that need to get paid to keep up with the 21st century,” reported Fire Chief Larry Chee.

The seven firetrucks are only the beginning of many upgrades that are in order for the Navajo Nation Fire Department.

“More equipment has been ordered but we are still far behind considering that city fire departments deploy seven units to one rollover," he said.