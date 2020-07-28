Diné College offers 50 percent tuition discount for fall semester

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College, the first tribally-controlled institution of higher learning in the U.S., recently enacted a 50 percent tuition discount for students — new, returning, continuing, and transferring — who enroll for the fall 2020 semester.

The discount means the tuition price of $660 per semester will drop to half of that amount. The move follows a pattern set by small colleges and universities around the country and in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In this time of the COVID-19 crises, this 50 percent reduction in the fall semester tuition is a big sigh of relief for our struggling students and will definitely keep them on their path of obtaining a post-secondary education. This is a generous act from the Diné College administration that proves we all are in this together," Tuba City-based science faculty Shazia Hakim said.

“The lower tuition cost will reduce the sticker shock which many families face when it’s time for choosing a higher education institution to send their child to,” voiced Diné College Director of Enrollment Priscilla Leonard. “We believe our enrollment will increase with the tuition reduction and look forward to seeing many of our Diné people enroll.”

Also, officials announced the 2020 fall semester convocation will be held Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. via zoom. The Intercampus meetings will also take place Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. and via zoom. The annual convocation is a welcoming opportunity to share new and updated information about the college among administrators, faculty and staff.

The college has been preparing for the upcoming fall semester since March and previously announced plans for a student laptop loaner program, part of a $6.4 million technology upgrade that increases bandwidth, plus many COVID-19 safety measures for students, faculty and staff. The measures include plexiglass installation around campuses and a limit on face-to-face class sizes.

Diné College operates five sites on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico. A majority of the students are Navajo who come from rural reservation confines. The college offers 10 bachelor’s degrees, 19 associate’s degrees and 9 certificates. The college is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Information provided by Dine College