Diné College offers 50 percent tuition discount for fall semester
TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College, the first tribally-controlled institution of higher learning in the U.S., recently enacted a 50 percent tuition discount for students — new, returning, continuing, and transferring — who enroll for the fall 2020 semester.
The discount means the tuition price of $660 per semester will drop to half of that amount. The move follows a pattern set by small colleges and universities around the country and in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"In this time of the COVID-19 crises, this 50 percent reduction in the fall semester tuition is a big sigh of relief for our struggling students and will definitely keep them on their path of obtaining a post-secondary education. This is a generous act from the Diné College administration that proves we all are in this together," Tuba City-based science faculty Shazia Hakim said.
“The lower tuition cost will reduce the sticker shock which many families face when it’s time for choosing a higher education institution to send their child to,” voiced Diné College Director of Enrollment Priscilla Leonard. “We believe our enrollment will increase with the tuition reduction and look forward to seeing many of our Diné people enroll.”
Also, officials announced the 2020 fall semester convocation will be held Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. via zoom. The Intercampus meetings will also take place Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. and via zoom. The annual convocation is a welcoming opportunity to share new and updated information about the college among administrators, faculty and staff.
The college has been preparing for the upcoming fall semester since March and previously announced plans for a student laptop loaner program, part of a $6.4 million technology upgrade that increases bandwidth, plus many COVID-19 safety measures for students, faculty and staff. The measures include plexiglass installation around campuses and a limit on face-to-face class sizes.
Diné College operates five sites on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico. A majority of the students are Navajo who come from rural reservation confines. The college offers 10 bachelor’s degrees, 19 associate’s degrees and 9 certificates. The college is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
Information provided by Dine College
- Flagstaff schools delay in-person learning until Oct. 9
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Nakotah LaRance known for 'thrilling, unforgettable' performances passes away
- Navajo Nation and tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid
- Tuba City man arrested after girlfriend killed in Flagstaff
- Navajo woman sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin in Indian Country
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Eva Putzova prioritizes healthcare, a green economy and investing in Native communities
- Family Dollar withdraws liquor license applications for St. Michaels and Tuba City
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration and government closure to Aug. 16
- Nakotah LaRance known for 'thrilling, unforgettable' performances passes away
- Tuba City man arrested after girlfriend killed in Flagstaff
- Navajo woman sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin in Indian Country
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- Siblings bring much needed relief to Hopi villages
- Low Mountain receives cell tower
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Flat Bed Ford Bakery opens in downtown Winslow
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: