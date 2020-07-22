Teenager reported missing found safe on Flagstaff mountain

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A teenager who ran away from home has been found safe on an mountain overlooking Flagstaff, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on July 15. Hikers found her early Tuesday morning off a trail on Mount Elden, said Flagstaff police Sgt. Charles Hernandez. He said she appeared "extremely dehydrated and malnourished."

Authorities said the girl likely got lost on the mountain and don't suspect suspicious or criminal activity. She had no food or water with her, and only the clothes she was wearing when she left her home on the east side of Flagstaff, Hernandez said.

She was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center before being returned to her family, he said.

Temperatures in Flagstaff have been mild overnight with some rain. Hernandez said he's not sure how the girl spent her time away from home.