Teenager reported missing found safe on Flagstaff mountain
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A teenager who ran away from home has been found safe on an mountain overlooking Flagstaff, authorities said.
The 17-year-old was reported missing on July 15. Hikers found her early Tuesday morning off a trail on Mount Elden, said Flagstaff police Sgt. Charles Hernandez. He said she appeared "extremely dehydrated and malnourished."
Authorities said the girl likely got lost on the mountain and don't suspect suspicious or criminal activity. She had no food or water with her, and only the clothes she was wearing when she left her home on the east side of Flagstaff, Hernandez said.
She was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center before being returned to her family, he said.
Temperatures in Flagstaff have been mild overnight with some rain. Hernandez said he's not sure how the girl spent her time away from home.
- Nakotah LaRance known for 'thrilling, unforgettable' performances passes away
- Flagstaff schools delay in-person learning until Oct. 9
- Navajo woman sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin in Indian Country
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Siblings bring much needed relief to Hopi villages
- Tuba City man arrested after girlfriend killed in Flagstaff
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Flat Bed Ford Bakery opens in downtown Winslow
- Navajo Nation and tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid
- Tuba City man arrested after girlfriend killed in Flagstaff
- Nakotah LaRance known for 'thrilling, unforgettable' performances passes away
- FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
- COVID-19 cases up in Show Low, down in Tuba City
- Siblings bring much needed relief to Hopi villages
- Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
- Navajo woman sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin in Indian Country
- COVID-19 update: Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew as state numbers rise
- Low Mountain receives cell tower
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: