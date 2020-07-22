OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, July 25
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Official: Arizona schools need virus data to reopen campuses

Superintendent of Arizona Department of Education. (AZED/photo)

Superintendent of Arizona Department of Education. (AZED/photo)

Originally Published: July 22, 2020 1:22 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's school districts should be empowered to reopen campuses for the new school year based on public health data instead of committing now to specific reopening dates, the state's top education official said Tuesday.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said she outlined her priorities to Gov. Doug Ducey, who is expected to announce the next steps for school reopenings this week.

Ducey, a Republican, previously delayed the start of the school year until Aug. 17, weeks after most Arizona schools reopen after the summer break.

Hoffman, a Democrat, outlined several metrics she said would be helpful for school officials to use in deciding when to welcome children back on campus. They included a downward trajectory in new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a decrease in the rate of positive test results and the widespread availability of testing with timely results.

Schools also need a guarantee of full funding for distance learning, Hoffman said.

"However, we cannot ask schools to make decisions that will impact the teachers' and students' health and safety without first providing them with the necessary public health data and funding to make safe decisions," Hoffman said in a statement on Twitter.

Ducey and his top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, said last week that they would prefer for their own children to return to school on campus.

Arizona officials on Wednesday reported an additional 1,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 more deaths. The number of new confirmed cases was down significantly from the previous day's count of 3,500. Meanwhile, the number of in-patient hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds in use and ventilators being used remained steady.

Arizona has confirmed 150,609 COVID-19 infection cases overall with 2,974 deaths in the state. The number of infections in Arizona and elsewhere is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hospitals activate surge plans as Arizona case count climbs
Arizona reports 2nd coronavirus death; Cases now number 152
Arizona sees nearly 2,400 new virus cases, a daily high
Navajo and Hopi prepare for COVID-19 as Arizona Governor announces statewide school closures
Arizona governor allows mayors to require face masks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event