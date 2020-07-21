Flagstaff schools delay in-person learning until Oct. 9

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board has decided to delay in-person learning at least until Oct. 9, the end of the first quarter, with remote learning set to begin Aug. 17.

The recommendation to move entirely to online remote learning was based on significant levels of spread and positive cases of COVID-19 in local communities and the state of Arizona, the district said on their web page.

“Making this decision now provides more certainty about the start of the school year, and enables staff to focus solely on preparing for high quality remote and distance learning,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca. “We know this decision impacts our students, families, and community, and we appreciate their understanding and flexibility as we deal with the implications of this global pandemic.”

In Flexible Remote Learning, FUSD teachers will support students’ learning through learning management systems, such as Canvas or Google Classroom, with daily live engagement between students and teachers.



Students will be able to interact with classmates and staff through interactive videoconferencing and all FUSD students (K-12) will be provided with iPad technology devices and internet hotspots are available as needed.



Participation and attendance of students is expected and student progress will be supported with feedback and grades. Social and emotional support, accommodations and services will be provided while special education services will be determined by the Individual Education Plan (IEP) team.



Students may participate in modified extracurricular activities and events offered at their home FUSD school.

As another option, FUSD students in grades 5 - 12 may enroll in Northern Arizona Distance Learning (NADL) for an entire semester or school year. NADL is approved for Arizona Online Instruction (AOI) and offers core and elective courses aligned to state and national standards and has been an FUSD school offering since 2005. All credits earned will transfer to any FUSD school.



“I am proud of the collaborative efforts and the countless hours of planning that staff have put in since May to prepare for three different learning models,” said Penca. “This recommendation is based on the current conditions of COVID-19 in Flagstaff and surrounding communities and a commitment to the safety of our students, families, and staff.”



Prior to the end of the first quarter, or when it is determined safe to resume in-person learning, parents and students will have the option of continuing in remote or distance learning throughout the entire school year based on student’s health needs or parent preferences.