Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 15
Weather  73.0
Navajo woman sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin in Indian Country

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 9:53 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Savannah Secatero, 37, of Alamo, New Mexico was sentenced July 7 in federal court in Albuquerque to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Secatero previously pled guilty to this offense Dec. 11, 2019.

According to her plea agreement, Secatero admitted receiving weekly shipments of heroin at her home on the Navajo Nation Alamo Reservation from August to December 2017. Secatero sold the heroin locally.

On Dec. 18, 2017, Secatero possessed a handgun, drug ledger, and drug packaging at her residence while waiting for more heroin to arrive.

Information provided by FBI, Albuquerque

