OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 15
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flat Bed Ford Bakery opens in downtown Winslow

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 9:52 a.m.

Located next to the old Trails Museum at 214 N. Kinsley Street in Winslow, Flat Bed Ford Bakery offers a variety of goodies including donuts, cookies, scones, muffins and more. The bakery opened June 26 and is operated by Winslow locals. The bakery is located below a Bed and Breakfast operated by the same family. Sonya Yabarra (pictured) said the family completed the construction for the bakery themselves and said they opened the B&B above the bakery, which has been in operation for several months.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Old Trails Museum offers glimpse into Winslow history
Lutzick elected to the Museum Association of Arizona's Board of Directors
Old Trails Museum features the Smithsonian's Journey Stories
Old Trails Museum to host Smithsonian's Journey Stories exhibition at La Posada Hotel
Old Trails Museum Winter History Highlight Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event