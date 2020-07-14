Flat Bed Ford Bakery opens in downtown Winslow
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 9:52 a.m.
Located next to the old Trails Museum at 214 N. Kinsley Street in Winslow, Flat Bed Ford Bakery offers a variety of goodies including donuts, cookies, scones, muffins and more. The bakery opened June 26 and is operated by Winslow locals. The bakery is located below a Bed and Breakfast operated by the same family. Sonya Yabarra (pictured) said the family completed the construction for the bakery themselves and said they opened the B&B above the bakery, which has been in operation for several months.
