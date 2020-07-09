OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, July 11
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Marine license plates honor the past, invest in the future

For every U.S. Marine Corps plate sold in Arizona, $17 of the $25 fee goes directly to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing scholarships to the children of Marines, Navy corpsmen, Navy chaplains or Religious Programs specialists attached to a Marine unit. (Submitted photo)

For every U.S. Marine Corps plate sold in Arizona, $17 of the $25 fee goes directly to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing scholarships to the children of Marines, Navy corpsmen, Navy chaplains or Religious Programs specialists attached to a Marine unit. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: July 9, 2020 4:08 p.m.

Every time Elisabeth Wisthoff looks at the license plate of her husband’s Toyota Tacoma, it reminds her of where they met, the life they’ve shared and the children they’ve raised.

Dana Wisthoff’s truck sports a personalized Arizona U.S. Marine Corps license plate that reads, “E5 MSG.”

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, “E5” reflects Dana’s rank of Sergeant when he first met Elisabeth. “MSG” refers to his role as part of the Marine Security Guard detachment assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, where

Elisabeth’s father served as a senior foreign-service officer.

“I was in college when I first met Dana … and the rest is history,” said Elisabeth with a laugh. “That license plate reflects our story.”

All veterans build strong ties with their service branches; the Arizona U.S. Marine Corps license plate uniquely celebrates that bond and invests in the future.

photo

Red and Elizabeth Wistoff. (Submitted photo)

"For every U.S. Marine Corps plate sold in Arizona, $17 of the $25 fee goes directly to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides college/university/trade-school scholarships to the children of Marines, Navy corpsmen, Navy chaplains or Religious Programs specialists attached to a Marine unit,” said Victoria A. Bellomo, Arizona committee co-chair for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Getting a plate is easy. There are no restrictions and you do not have to have served in the military. Anyone in Arizona registering a car or motorcycle can get the charity plate. More information or to order a plate visit www.servicearizona.com and click on the personalized/specialized plates link.

Dana and Elisabeth know well the power of the license plate program. Their daughter, Victoria and son, Alexander each received foundation scholarships while attending the University of Arizona undergraduate programs, from which they both graduated with honors. Currently, Victoria is studying for the bar exam with her sights set on becoming a prosecutor while Alexander works in corporate banking.

They are two of roughly 40,000 students nationwide who have received Foundation scholarships since 1962. This includes hundreds of Arizona students who benefit from U.S. Marine Corps license plate sales. Since the program’s inception in 2015, almost 23,000 plates have been sold.

To learn more about the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation or to apply for a scholarship, visit mcsf.org.

Information provided by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navy names new class of ships in honor of the Navajo people
Hopi Veterans Day event honors more than 350 vets
Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates delivers Veterans Day message recognizing military members
Top 10 Tuba City High students, net numerous awards, scholarships with academic prowess
Navajo Nation Gulf War veterans honored
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event