Winslow Visitor Center reopens July 1
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 10:28 a.m.
On July 1, the Winslow Visitor Center, 523 W Second Street reopened to host travelers. Normal hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday. Visitors must wear masks when at the center. Staff will provide one if you need it. “It’s not known if the center will have to close again with the recent increase of COVID-19 here in Arizona,” said Angela Moser, with the visitor center. More information is available at (928) 289-2434.
