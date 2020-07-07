OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, July 09
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Visitor Center reopens July 1

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 10:28 a.m.

On July 1, the Winslow Visitor Center, 523 W Second Street reopened to host travelers. Normal hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday. Visitors must wear masks when at the center. Staff will provide one if you need it. “It’s not known if the center will have to close again with the recent increase of COVID-19 here in Arizona,” said Angela Moser, with the visitor center. More information is available at (928) 289-2434.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Twin Arrows holds job fair in Winslow
Around the Rez; week of Nov. 6
Hubbell Trading Post celebrates 100 years
Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair July 20
Celebrate Arizona's Centennial Tuesday at birthday bash at Winslow Visitors Center
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event