Diné College professor published in July edition of Cowboys & Indians
TSAILE, Ariz. — The first president’s of the U.S. were slaveholders, committed countless acts of violence against Native Americans and have a history of bad politics toward the two groups.
That’s the gist of an article published by Diné College English instructor Alysa Landry in the July edition of Cowboys & Indians magazine.
Landry, a former journalist at the Navajo Times and Farmington Daily-Times, picks apart the political policies of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Harry Truman and Richard Nixon.
“In this counternarrative, the presidents who did the most to build the West often committed the most egregious acts against Native Americans,” Landry writes. “Likewise, presidents who consistently rank among history’s worst sometimes did the most for their Indigenous constituents.”
The July edition of Cowboys & Indians magazine is now available.
Information provided by Dine College
