OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, July 09
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Diné College professor published in July edition of Cowboys & Indians

Dine College instructor Alysa Landry has written a column for the July edition of Cowboy’s & Indians. The article focuses on U.S. President’s treatment of Native American tribes and people. (Submitted photo)

Dine College instructor Alysa Landry has written a column for the July edition of Cowboy’s & Indians. The article focuses on U.S. President’s treatment of Native American tribes and people. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 10:08 a.m.

TSAILE, Ariz. — The first president’s of the U.S. were slaveholders, committed countless acts of violence against Native Americans and have a history of bad politics toward the two groups.

That’s the gist of an article published by Diné College English instructor Alysa Landry in the July edition of Cowboys & Indians magazine.

Landry, a former journalist at the Navajo Times and Farmington Daily-Times, picks apart the political policies of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Harry Truman and Richard Nixon.

“In this counternarrative, the presidents who did the most to build the West often committed the most egregious acts against Native Americans,” Landry writes. “Likewise, presidents who consistently rank among history’s worst sometimes did the most for their Indigenous constituents.”

The July edition of Cowboys & Indians magazine is now available.

Information provided by Dine College

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

George Washington University admits NTU student to Native American Leadership Program
REZ BIZ publisher/editor receives NAU outstanding graduate student award
Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
Native delegates attend DNC
President Obama signs domestic violence bill with added protections to Native American women
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event