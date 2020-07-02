OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, July 03
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Why flags are at half-staff today, July 2, 2020

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 12:05 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in honor of Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd who died in the line of duty after a motorcycle crash.

According to police, the crash happened Wednesday, July 1 at Liberty High School in Peoria after Judd had finished hosting a youth camp called Youth Citizen Police Academy.

photo

Officer Jason Judd (Peoria Police Department)

Peoria Police Department spokesperson Brandon Sheffert said the students went back inside after the event and no students were present when the crash occurred.

As Judd was leaving the school his motorcycle somehow came out from under him, Sheffert said.

The Glendale Police Department will investigate the crash.

Officer Judd was a husband and father, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served with the Peoria Police Department for 21 years.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd,” Ducey said in a statement on Wednesday. “A 21-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department, Officer Judd put his life on the line every day to keep Arizonans safe. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and fellow officers."

SHARED GRIEF

“We are definitely grieving today here in Peoria, but our grief radiates out to the region," Peoria police Chief Art Miller said during a news conference Wednesday. "I've gotten many, many responses from our adjoining agencies, from the state level all the way to the local level. The outpouring of support is a little bit overwhelming."

To honor Officer Judd’s life and service, the governor has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Never Forget: Arizona remembers victims off September 11, 2001
Arizona, Navajo president honor life of Navajo Police Sergeant Lamar Martin
Navajo Nation police force loses officer to COVID-19
Flags flown at half mast across Hopi to honor fallen police officers
WPD lowers flags to honor officer
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event