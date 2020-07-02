Why flags are at half-staff today, July 2, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in honor of Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd who died in the line of duty after a motorcycle crash.

According to police, the crash happened Wednesday, July 1 at Liberty High School in Peoria after Judd had finished hosting a youth camp called Youth Citizen Police Academy.

Peoria Police Department spokesperson Brandon Sheffert said the students went back inside after the event and no students were present when the crash occurred.

As Judd was leaving the school his motorcycle somehow came out from under him, Sheffert said.

The Glendale Police Department will investigate the crash.

Officer Judd was a husband and father, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served with the Peoria Police Department for 21 years.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd,” Ducey said in a statement on Wednesday. “A 21-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department, Officer Judd put his life on the line every day to keep Arizonans safe. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and fellow officers."

SHARED GRIEF

“We are definitely grieving today here in Peoria, but our grief radiates out to the region," Peoria police Chief Art Miller said during a news conference Wednesday. "I've gotten many, many responses from our adjoining agencies, from the state level all the way to the local level. The outpouring of support is a little bit overwhelming."

To honor Officer Judd’s life and service, the governor has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.