Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, July 02
Wood Spring Two Fire at 6,800 acres

The Wood Springs Two Fire, which started on June 27, is now 6,800 acres and 0 percent contained. (Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Management, Navajo Region)

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 9:54 a.m.

SAWMILL, Ariz. - Residents in the Fluted Rock Lake area may continue to see smoke from the Wood Spring Two fire near the intersection of Route 7 and N-26.

Crews are burning near the corner of Route 7 and N-26 to keep the fire on the west side of Route 7.

(Map/BIA Wildland Fire Management, Navajo Region)

Closures

The following roads are closed except to residents.

-Navajo Route 7 is closed from Sawmill, Arizona to Chinle

-N-26 is closed from the intersection of N-27 east to Route 7

