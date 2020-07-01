Wood Spring Two Fire at 6,800 acres
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 9:54 a.m.
SAWMILL, Ariz. - Residents in the Fluted Rock Lake area may continue to see smoke from the Wood Spring Two fire near the intersection of Route 7 and N-26.
Crews are burning near the corner of Route 7 and N-26 to keep the fire on the west side of Route 7.
Closures
The following roads are closed except to residents.
-Navajo Route 7 is closed from Sawmill, Arizona to Chinle
-N-26 is closed from the intersection of N-27 east to Route 7
