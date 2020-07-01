Wood Spring 2 Fire grows to 8,999 acres, expected to continue to spread

SAWMILL, Ariz. – As of July 1, the Wood Spring 2 Fire has grown to 8,999 acres. It is zero percent contained with 313 personnel.

The fire was caused by lightning and is located three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona.

Over the last several days, the fire’s growth was driven by strong southwest winds. However, the contributing factors have shifted, and the fire continues to steadily grow because of dry fuels and steep topography. The fire is expected to display similar characteristics with increased rate of spread occurring in the late afternoon.

The fire remains west of Route 7 and north of the KV powerlines where it intersects with Route 7. Reports of damaged structures have yet to be totaled and assessed to accurately confirm the extent of damages. Structure assessment will occur when the fire area is safe for firefighters to enter.

On July 1, on the southwest side of the fire, crews will be using direct tactics to construct line from Lone Tule Wash and they are aiming to tie it into road N26. Crews will be looking for opportunities to go direct on the northwest side of the fire, which is between N26 and Route 7. On the east side of the fire, following the KV powerlines, fire personnel will be using direct and indirect tactics interchangeably as that area of the fire is the most active. Multiple aircraft will also be in the area working on various parts of the fire.

Affected communities



The communities of Sawmill and Fluted Rock remain on high alert.

Fire officials are asking community members to begin collecting important items and be ready.

Any members asked to evacuate should contact their local chapter house for information on evacuation shelters.

Smoke

Smoke will be visible from Highway 264 between Window Rock and Ganado, as well as on Highway 191 to Chinle, and along Route 12 towards Navajo.



During the day, smoke from the fire will travel to the east and northeast towards Crystal and Sonsela with the possibility of smoke lifting over the Chuska Mountains towards Newcomb and Shiprock. Overnight, smoke will be drifting to the northeast of the fire and will settle in lows areas. This may impact the communities of White Rock, and Farmington in the afternoon and evening. The communities of Fort Defiance, Navajo and Sawmill may experience the heaviest smoke impacts overnight.



A full smoke report is available through https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/NEArizona.

Firefighter and public safety are the highest priorities on the Wood Springs 2 Fire. The fire area includes multiple communities, power lines, sheep and horse camps, and cultural and historical sites, which firefighters are working hard to protect.

Closures and restrictions



The following roads are closed except to residents: Navajo Route 7 is closed from Sawmill to Three Turkey Ruin Junction and N26 is closed from where it intersects N27 out to Route 7. Roads that remain open are N27 and N201. General public should avoid the wildfire area so as not to interfere with firefighting efforts.

More information is available on InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6813/ and on Facebook at BIA Wildland Fire Management – Navajo Region @BIANavajoRegion.