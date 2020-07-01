Navajo Nation Gaming extends closure through July 27

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.- The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Nation Gaming) has extended the closure of all Navajo Nation Gaming properties through July 27.

“We made this decision based on a number of factors, but our priority remains the safety of our team members, patrons and most importantly, our Diné people,” stated Quincy Natay, Chairman of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors.

Navajo Nation Gaming remains in constant communication with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) and Navajo Nation tribal leadership, as well as following all COVID-19 pandemic executive orders and protocols issued by the OPVP, the Navajo Nation Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Interim CEO Brian Parrish said that during the closure Navajo Gaming has continued to keep team members on paid administrative leave, of which 82 percent are members of the Navajo Nation.



“To minimize hardships during these unprecedented times. They are able to provide for their families and still have health care benefits which includes an excellent Employee Assistance Program,” Parrish said. “This allows them to help stabilize their families and communities during the crisis.”

The Navajo Nation Gaming executive team and the Board of Directors continuously encourage team members to be diligent in following best practices to minimize the pandemic and complying with all health and safety protocols, including social distancing and usage of masks and sanitizers.

“At some point, everyone will be able to return to work and we are prepared with a reopening plan that is a living and breathing document which is constantly enhanced with the newest and latest protocols and safety measures,” Parrish said.

Navajo Gaming is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. More information is available at www.NavajoGaming.com.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises