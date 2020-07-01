OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, July 02
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation extends government closure; weekend lockdowns re-implemented through July 20

The Navajo Nation has issued additional 57-hour weekend lockdowns for the next three weeks. (Photo/Office of the Navajo Nation President)

The Navajo Nation has issued additional 57-hour weekend lockdowns for the next three weeks. (Photo/Office of the Navajo Nation President)

Originally Published: July 1, 2020 10:53 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. —Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has extended the Navajo Nation’s state of emergency and closure of government offices and entities until July 26. The Navajo Department of Health has also re-implemented the 57-hour weekend lockdowns through July 20.

Nez signed the executive order extending the closures and state of emergency June 30.

The 57-hour weekend lockdowns begin July 3 - 6, July 10 – 13 and July 17 - 20, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. (MDT) and ending at 5 a.m. (MDT). Additional weekend lockdowns may follow.

photo

As of June 30, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is 364. (Photo/Navajo Nation)

During a live town hall held June 30, Nez presented data from the Department of Health showing a steady flattening of the curve for COVID-19 cases indicating that the weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, requiring face masks and other precautions are working.

"The data presented by the Department of Health strongly indicates that the precautionary measures we have implemented since the start of the virus on the Navajo Nation in mid-March are working,” he said.

Nez reinforced the importance of remaining focused and not letting up with precautionary measures.

“Other states began relaxing their precautionary measures far too soon and now they are seeing the consequences with large increases in new cases, hospital visits and hospital bed usage. Here on the Navajo Nation, we are seeing good signs, but we have to keep the weekend lockdowns and other measures in place for the time being," he said.

In addition to the weekend lockdowns, the daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays to help flatten the curve.

"The data supports the measures we are taking to keep our people safe and healthy. This has been a long battle, but it’s not over. We know some people are frustrated, but we have to stay diligent and stay on this path until we see consistent decreases in new cases of COVID-19. Please continue to pray for our people, first responders, and many others who are fighting along-side us," said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Nez: number of positive COVID cases is decreasing; weekend lockdown remains in effect
Navajo Nation’s travel advisory remains in effect; members asked not to self-treat
Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
Navajo Nation keeps closings, curfews; weekend lockdowns end
1,620 recoveries, 102 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death reported on Navajo Nation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event