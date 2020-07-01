Navajo Nation extends government closure; weekend lockdowns re-implemented through July 20

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. —Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has extended the Navajo Nation’s state of emergency and closure of government offices and entities until July 26. The Navajo Department of Health has also re-implemented the 57-hour weekend lockdowns through July 20.

Nez signed the executive order extending the closures and state of emergency June 30.

The 57-hour weekend lockdowns begin July 3 - 6, July 10 – 13 and July 17 - 20, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. (MDT) and ending at 5 a.m. (MDT). Additional weekend lockdowns may follow.

During a live town hall held June 30, Nez presented data from the Department of Health showing a steady flattening of the curve for COVID-19 cases indicating that the weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, requiring face masks and other precautions are working.

"The data presented by the Department of Health strongly indicates that the precautionary measures we have implemented since the start of the virus on the Navajo Nation in mid-March are working,” he said.

Nez reinforced the importance of remaining focused and not letting up with precautionary measures.

“Other states began relaxing their precautionary measures far too soon and now they are seeing the consequences with large increases in new cases, hospital visits and hospital bed usage. Here on the Navajo Nation, we are seeing good signs, but we have to keep the weekend lockdowns and other measures in place for the time being," he said.

In addition to the weekend lockdowns, the daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays to help flatten the curve.

"The data supports the measures we are taking to keep our people safe and healthy. This has been a long battle, but it’s not over. We know some people are frustrated, but we have to stay diligent and stay on this path until we see consistent decreases in new cases of COVID-19. Please continue to pray for our people, first responders, and many others who are fighting along-side us," said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President