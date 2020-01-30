Navajo police seeking information on deadly hit-and-run
PINEDALE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on the Navajo Nation are looking to the public for any information on a deadly hit-and-run on the New Mexico side of the reservation.
A motorist found an injured, 71-year-old man sitting along BIA Route 11 in Pinedale, about 20 miles west of Crownpoint, on Jan. 23. The man told the motorist he was hit by a vehicle before dawn, but the man couldn't provide any more information, the Navajo Division of Public Safety said.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Navajo police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie said Thursday the man has been identified, but his name wouldn't be released.
Tribal authorities are asking anyone who might have information on the incident to call the Navajo Police Department or criminal investigators.
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
- Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- Navajo Nation purchases sand and gravel pit in Indian Wells
- Ranchers and tribes at odds over tribal remains and antiquity protection on public lands
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
- Old Kayenta Police Department scheduled to be demolished
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: