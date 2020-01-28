OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 28
Winslow sweeps Payson rivals, 83-46
Lady Bulldogs win, 63-22

The Winslow Bulldogs easily defeated the Payson Longhorns, 83-46, Jan. 24. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 4:23 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. – The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams both defeated their Payson High School rivals Jan. 24.

First the Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Payson Lady Longhorns, 63-22. Then the Winslow Bulldogs had no trouble besting the Payson Longhorns beating them 83-46.

In their 63-22 win the Lady Bulldogs took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and were up 32-11 at the half and 47-20 after three quarters. Oniah Barton-Paddock led all scorers with 14 points for Winslow. Kalie Begay was also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points. Emmy White led Payson with seven points.

Winslow Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs defeats Payson, Jan. 24

In their 83-46 victory the Bulldogs sped to a decisive 30-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 43-20 lead at the half and a 71-33 margin after three quarters. Terrell Young led all scorers with 20 points for Winslow. Martinez with 16 points and Zachary Wagner with 12 points were also in double digits for the Bulldogs. Porter Flake with 12 points was the only Longhorn in double figures.

The Winslow teams will play the Snowflake teams at home Jan. 28, before facing Show Low Jan. 31.

They then host Holbrook Feb. 4 and Blue Ridge Feb. 7. Winslow will end the regular season on the road at Payson, Feb. 11 and at Snowflake Feb. 14.

