New public transit service available in Winslow Jan. 27

Winslow Public Transit will be launching a new Public Transit Service, starting Jan. 27.

The service’s priority is to help provide services for the elderly and disabled, however, the transit is open to the public as well.

Hours and holiday schedule:

Scheduling hours 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Service hours 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The transit is closed all major holidays and weekends.

Transit fares:



(Pay cash fare to driver at boarding)

Exact change is required

Regular fare (one way) $3

Scheduled 24 hrs. (round trip) $3

Children under 5 are free with a paying adult.

More information or to schedule a ride, call (928) 289-1462.