Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award

More than three miles of Navajo Route 481 and 7119 were paved by Navajo Department of Transportation. This was the first project done completely in-house by the NDOT Road Maintenance Department. (Photo/NDOT)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 9:50 a.m.

TSE BONITO, N.M. — On Jan. 21, the Navajo Division of Transportation (NDOT) was notified that the Littlewater Road Construction Project for N481 and N7119 was selected by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for an ACEC New Mexico Special Projects Award.

The project was submitted for consideration to the ACEC Nov. 4, 2019, by NDOT’s on-call engineering consultant Wilson & Company, Inc., who performed the roadway design, right of way mapping, construction management and survey staking for the project.

Total construction cost for the project was $3,375,503 dollars, which paved over three miles of Navajo Routes 481 and 7119. This was the first project done completely in-house by the NDOT Road Maintenance Department.

NDOT Executive Director Garret Silversmith said the project exemplified how the division could work collaboratively to improve the livelihood of those living in rural areas.

“NDOT is honored to have this road project selected for an ACEC New Mexico Special Projects Award,” Silversmith said. “This project’s success was accomplished with contributions from every NDOT department including our on-call engineering consultant, Wilson & Company, Inc. We’re very proud of our work in Littlewater and look forward to designing, constructing and paving more roads within the Navajo Nation.”

Senior Project Manager for Wilson & Company, Derek Meier, said the project reinforces safety within the community by providing access for public safety and first responders to local housing and governmental offices.

“The completed project is so much more than a paved road,” Meier said. “The road enhances the safety of the community and provides peace of mind for those who traveled the former earth road. Part of our involvement in the project was to ensure that the road will be smooth and durable for years to come.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated NDOT and Wilson & Company on the award.

“This project fulfills a longtime need and priority for Littlewater Chapter. Paving this road has opened the doors for community and economic development,” President Nez said. “The Office of the President and Vice President congratulates NDOT and Wilson & Company and we thank you for working together to create long-term benefits for our Navajo people.”

Information provided the Navajo Nation Department of Transportation

