Life Along the River : Ancestral Hopi at Homolovi exhibit opens in Winslow
Created by the Arizona State Museum at the University of Arizona in Tucson, a new exhibit in Winslow synthesizes more than thirty years of archaeological research, using images, maps, and the recollections’ of present-day Hopi to tell the story of people who lived in seven villages along the Little Colorado River (near what is now Winslow) in the 1300s. From left: A small portion of the exhibit, Stewart Koyiyumptewa, program manager at the Hopi Cultural Preservation Office, another portion of the exhibit and an Eagle Dancer who is a member of the Hopi Polequaptewa Dancers.
