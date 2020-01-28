OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Diné College receives $299K grant to fight domestic violence, assault, stalking

Latinisha Lewis (left) grant team lead at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, stands next to Velveena Davis, executive director of institutional planning and reporting at Diné College, at a recent meeting in Atlanta. Lewis presented Davis with a grant award pertaining to domestic violence, assault and stalking. (Photo/ Diné College)

Latinisha Lewis (left) grant team lead at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, stands next to Velveena Davis, executive director of institutional planning and reporting at Diné College, at a recent meeting in Atlanta. Lewis presented Davis with a grant award pertaining to domestic violence, assault and stalking. (Photo/ Diné College)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 10:03 a.m.

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College receives $299K grant to fight domestic violence, assault, stalking to reduce domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking on campus.

The grant in the amount of $299.912, was awarded by the Office of Violence Against Women (OVW), which operates under the Department of Justice. The OVW provides federal guidance in developing the national capacity to lower violence against women, especially where resources can be scarce, like in rural areas.

“This program is designed to enhance victim services, implement prevention and education programs and develop and strengthen campus security and investigation strategies in order to prevent, prosecute and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking on college campuses,” Laura Rogers, acting director of OVW, said in a prepared statement.

Rogers said the program provides a unique opportunity for institutions of higher learning to establish multidisciplinary approaches to combat sexual assault, domestic and dating violence and stalking.

“The campus program supports activities that develop campus-based coordinated responses that include victim services, law enforcement and enhancing victim safety and assistance and holding offenders accountable,” Rogers said. “To be effective, these responses must be linked to local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors’ offices, courts and nonprofit, nongovernmental victim advocacy and victim services organizations.”

The grant stipulates that Diné College implement a victim-centered approach that blends western and traditional healing strategies, creates coordinated community responses that guide and support the project, ensures Diné College officers participate in trauma trainings at the Shiprock and Tsaile campuses, develops a mandatory sexual assault, domestic violence and dating violence education programs for incoming students and puts into place an annual training for members of disciplinary boards and investigators to respond to sexual assault, domestic and dating violence situations. The timeline to carry out the grant stipulations is 36 months.

Diné College was founded in 1968 as the first tribally-controlled higher education institution. The college is a four-year institution with campuses in Arizona and New Mexico and its student population runs near 1,600. The college will implement the project in partnership with the Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse, Eve’s Place and the Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations Department.

“Under the efforts of the Campus Security and Emergency Team (CSER), our goal is to expand on our training program on self-defense and prevention efforts among our students and the community, and train our security personnel to obtain the skills needed when answering calls on domestic violence,” saud Velveena Davis, executive director of institutional planning and reporting at Diné College.

Davis is a coordinator of CSER and the principal investigator for the OVW grant.

“The grant will also allow our institution to obtain the funding necessary to broaden our education programs, as well as expand our relationship with third party organizations to address sexual assault and domestic violence rates among the Navajo people,” Davis said.

Vice President of External Affairs at Diné College, Marie Etsitty-Nez, who oversees the Diné College Security Department, said the OVW grant targets professional development opportunities for security personnel to increase job performances.

Information provided by Diné College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Violence Against Women Act reauthorization, moves out of committee
First lady Vikki Shirley appointed to violence task force
Domestic violence conference sparks advocacy for proposed 'Violence Against Family Act'
Hopi Tribe takes a stand against sexual abuse
MacDonald-Lone Tree brings attention to teen dating violence

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event