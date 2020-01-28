OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 28
Code Talker celebrates 99 candles

(Photo courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 10:18 a.m.

Navajo Code Talker and World War II hero John Kinsel, Sr. celebrates his 99th birthday Jan. 22. Kinsel served in the U.S.M.C. from 1942 to 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946.

